We lost to a stronger team - Madagascar coach

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

The head coach of the Madagascar national team has hailed the Black Stars as deserving winners of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



Nicholas Dupuis told reporters in the post-match conference that Ghana exhibited great football in the match and deserve all three points.



Addressing a question on comments he made prior to the game, Dupuis said that his team came up against a team that has shown readiness to compete at the World Cup.



He commended Ghana for the victory as well the qualification to the World Cup which will be held in Qatar in November.



“I said that we came here for business when you are going into a battle you can’t say that you are going to lose. We fought and we lost. We met a strong team who are ready to go for the World Cup and once again I congratulate them for the win. We were too young and I believe they will learn more lessons from this game,” he said.



Nicholas Dupuis however clarified that his team were undone by the inexperience. He emphasized with hope that his players will learn from the defeat and bounce back stronger.



The captain of the Bareas was full of praise for his teammates but noted that they were undone by inexperience.



“In the first we defended well but the Ghanaian attackers were too fast. We tried to contain them but in the second half we couldn’t. Most of our players are young and were playing their first international match so they did well. We were beaten and we accept it,” he said.



Madagascar were handed a hammering by Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.







AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan set up Kudus Mohammed, before doubling the lead himself. Osman Bukari wrapped up the win in the dying embers of the match with a cool finish.



Ghana have leaped to the top of Group E following the win. The Black Stars, in their second group game, will play as guests to Central Africa Republic on June 5, 2022.



