We lost to Kotoko because of how we started – Bechem Utd coach

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Bechem United, Kassim Ocansey Mingle thought his team did not deserve to lose to Asante Kotoko in midweek.



The gaffer and his charges played as guests to the Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday afternoon in a Week 19 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking after Bechem United lost 1-0 to Asante Kotoko, Coach Kassim Mingle explained that starting with a 4-3-3 formation caused his team the defeat.



“We started with a 4-3-3 and they started with a 4-4-2 formation and got the goal. We reverted to 3-5-2 and that’s when they started feeling the pressure and ballooning the ball,” Coach Kassim Mingle said.



Up next for Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League, the team will take on Bibiani Gold Stars.



Coach Kassim Mingle and his lads will be hoping to secure victory to return to winning ways.



