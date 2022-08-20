We'll work with Asamoah Gyan in Senegal if Ghana doesn’t want him for World Cup - El Hadji Diouf

Sports News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegalese football legend El Hadji Diouf has urged Asamoah Gyan to join Senegal for the 2022 World Cup if he won’t be of any use to Ghana’s senior national team.



According to the former Liverpool star, Asamoah Gyan is a legend whose experience will be needed by any team to inspire young players to improve their performance.



Diouf in an interview with GhanaWeb during Gyan's book launch, revealed that if the Ghana Football Association does not make use of Asamoah Gyan, he would poach the Ghanaian striker to join Senegal’s team for the 2022 World Cup as a member of their technical team.



Diouf told GhanaWeb, “to the President of the FA, they need people like Asamoah Gyan for these boys to win tomorrow’s trophies as I did. You cannot have a man like Asamoah Gyan who is a legend and not use him”.



“If he came to Senegal tomorrow, he is going to work with us defiantly because of what he has done,” the two-time Senegalese football legend said.



The two-time African footballer of the year urged Ghana to learn from Senegal to become a powerhouse since Cameroon is also emulating the same process.



“I remember I used to fight for Aliou Cisse to become the coach, Lamine Diatta was there already. After I came, I said I wanted to be a team manager. Now we have Tony Sylva our 2002 ex-goalkeeper to become our goalkeeper coach today we have the best goalkeeper in the world because Tony Sylva is there.



“Cameroon has got the best example they’ve got Rigobert Song and people to turn the national team around,” El Hadji Diouf said.



Asamoah Gyan in a recent interview with BBC Sports expressed his desire to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The question remains if he should go as part of the playing body or technical team.



Watch the interview below









EE/WA