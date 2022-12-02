‘We’ll put our lives and soul in the match against Ghana’ – Uruguay striker Luis Suarez

Sports News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has served a strong warning to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their crucial game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to him, all the Uruguayan players will put their lives on the line in order to beat Ghana and hopefully qualify for the next round.



Speaking to the press ahead of the game on Friday, the former Barcelona star said the point haul of his country has made it a must for them to beat Ghana



“We have one point and the final match against Ghana is ‘do and die’. We have no option than to win to make our fans happy. We are going to put our lives and soul in the last match, Ghana is a good team but we know them, We have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again. We have watched their video clips and they have porous defense, We will utilise on that to beat them.



Uruguay eliminated Ghana under controversial circumstances in the quarterfinals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.