We'll not risk Daniel-Kofi Kyereh - St. Pauli coach Timo Schultz

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of FC St. Pauli Timo Schultz says that they will not take any risk with Ghanaian attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.



The Ghanaian sat out his side's last game but returned to training on Monday and is expected to feature when his side face Darmstadt on Saturday.



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (26) is also slowly coming back. On Monday, the midfield magician only worked individually, mostly just running. On Tuesday, the Ghanaian international took part in the first loose part of the team session. Wednesday was free and continued on Thursday.



“There is actually some good news. James Lawrence and Luca Zander are back in full training. We have a large selection for the weekend,” says Schultz.



"We're not going to take any risks. We'll try everything out in training today and I think we'll make a decision today as to whether it makes sense for the weekend or not," says Schultz. “But making a prognosis... Last week I was relatively optimistic that it would work out for Sandhausen. Accordingly, I prefer to hold back.”



The Ghanaian has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assist for his German Bundesliga II side.