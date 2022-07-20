You are here: HomeSports2022 07 20Article 1586654

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We'll never forgive you - Kotoko fans on social media turn heat on Nana Yaw over Ogum's resignation

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has topped the trends on social media after resigning from his role with immediate effect.

According to Oyerepa FM, the manager turned in his letter of resignation following the end-of-season meeting with the board of directors on July 20, 2022.

The former WAFA manager signed a two-year contract with Kotoko in September 2021. He led the Reds to their first Ghana Premier League title since 2014, finishing 11 points ahead of the runners-up.

The news has stunned Porcupines fans, who have expressed their shock on Twitter.

Some fans have blamed the board for the gaffer's resignation, while others have blamed the management.

Football followers believe that the manager's resignation will negatively affect the team's growth.

There are currently no details on what prompted the coaches' departure following a successful first season.

Here are some reactions