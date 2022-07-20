We'll never forgive you - Kotoko fans on social media turn heat on Nana Yaw over Ogum's resignation

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has topped the trends on social media after resigning from his role with immediate effect.
According to Oyerepa FM, the manager turned in his letter of resignation following the end-of-season meeting with the board of directors on July 20, 2022.
The former WAFA manager signed a two-year contract with Kotoko in September 2021. He led the Reds to their first Ghana Premier League title since 2014, finishing 11 points ahead of the runners-up.
The news has stunned Porcupines fans, who have expressed their shock on Twitter.
Some fans have blamed the board for the gaffer's resignation, while others have blamed the management.
Football followers believe that the manager's resignation will negatively affect the team's growth.
There are currently no details on what prompted the coaches' departure following a successful first season.
Here are some reactions
Any radio station currently doing their sports segment in Ghana? Wanna listen on TuneIn. Rattled by Ogum’s resignation. What a shock!— Nana Owusu (@AlfOwusu) July 20, 2022
Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned. Kotoko are still talking to him to rescind his decision. At this point it is a fluid situation and there must be calm and a lot of emotional intelligence. Hopefully he changes his mind, in the event he does not, let there be decorum.— Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) July 20, 2022
Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum is reported to have resigned as head coach of @AsanteKotoko_SC with immediate effect.— Michael Okuley ???????? (@MikeOkuley) July 20, 2022
Ah Coach Prosper Ogum waguan ?— Creative Effectz ???????? (@Owuraqu_filip) July 20, 2022
Kotoko have just disrupted the teams growth by allowing Dr. Ogum to resign.— king_Jorge ⚡???????? (@Abei_kuu) July 20, 2022
The truth of the matter is that the Kotoko mgt doesn't rate Dr Ogum. They bought a lot of league matches and so they believe the league wasn't won by the tactical acumen of Dr.— Original Pay All (@BarristerDrew) July 20, 2022
Reading Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned from his role as @AsanteKotoko_SC head coach.— Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) July 20, 2022
Not too surprised, though. pic.twitter.com/XS1d6rzxY5
It is true Prosper Narteh Ogum has left Asante Kotoko as coach.— Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) July 20, 2022
Don't be quick to judge because there is more to this unfortunate news.
If it true Coach Proper Nartey Ogum has resigned from Asante Kotoko . He be the next coach of Samartex fc .— ADE (@QuakuAde) July 20, 2022
Prosper Nartey Ogum resigns as Head Coach of Kotoko? How?— Isaac Asempah (@IkeAsempah) July 20, 2022
Hope he rescinds his decision
Prosper Narteh Ogum takes a decision to resign as Asante Kotoko SC coach— Kelvin Owusu Ansah (@KelOwusu) July 20, 2022
Club talking to him to stay on and guide the club.
He remains adamant but talks are still ongoing
Asante Kotoko Head coach, Dr. Prosper Ogum has tendered his resignation letter to the club's management and board of directors after an emergency meeting earlier today according to numerous sources.— Abdul Rahman Medal Abubakar (@MedalRaman) July 20, 2022
INTRIGUING ???? pic.twitter.com/vXdzKRzct0
Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned. Kotoko are still talking to him to rescind his decision.— Kwarteng Isaac (@KwartIsaac) July 20, 2022
Always suspected Coach Ogum wouldn’t last two seasons. The politics in Kotoko and Hearts dier.— Ab. (@AbeikuLytle) July 20, 2022
Coach Prosper Ogum resigns from Kotoko …????????????????— Ampaabeng Vincent (@Vincente07RM) July 20, 2022
Woow
What could have been the cause? Emotional intelligence and calmness extremely needed at this point. Asante Kotoko and Prosper Ogum must meet halfway in the earliest.— Barak Mintah Brown (@_bmbarak) July 20, 2022
Too bad a news for Kotoko, especially at this stage.