Press Releases of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

‘We’ll carry out monthly disinfection at airports’

Disinfection the airport

The Senior Vector Control Manager (SVCM) with waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), Mr Abel Djangmah, has indicated that his outfit will be conducting a monthly disinfection of the various airports across the country.



This move, he said, will help secure the safety of passengers and staff members at the country’s airports.



Mr Djangmah made the disclosure on Thursday, February 18, 2021 when Zoomlion Ghana Limited carried out a thorough disinfection of Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



He further gave the assurance that the monthly disinfection exercise of the airports would ensure the safety of the airport facilities with their scheduled monthly disinfection.



"...with our monthly disinfection, we are sure of dealing with every virus to allay the fears and concerns of patrons of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA)," the SVCM Djangmah said addressing journalists at the KIA.



According to him, the exercise will not just be disinfection of the facility but tackling what he termed “key areas” and ensuring that every touchable surface as well as the environment was disinfected.



The exercise which commenced at 12:00 midnight, touched on facilities including the arrival Hall, departure hall, booking department, empty spaces and touchable surfaces amongst others.



In terms of the effectiveness of the exercise, he said, its impact would be determined by a data-based scientific analysis by his outfit.



"We are evaluating what we are doing but that will not be a day affair," he said.



Mr Djangmah said the disinfection was to condition the minds of passengers and staff members of the airport, and that they must also observe the other COVID-19 protocols.



The primary aim of the exercise, he noted, was to sanitise the airport environment and also assure everyone of their safety at the facility.



He described the cooperation of the airport authorities throughout the exercise as excellent.



"...we are not facing any challenge disinfecting the facility rather what we see is revenue that is being lost to the state as a result of the pandemic," he indicated.



Zoomlion, he added, could decide to conduct the exercise on a weekly basis, however what he referred to as human traffic could possibly militate against that plan, thus the decision for the monthly disinfection.



“We started disinfecting on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 with Terminal 1 but on the 18 February, 2021, the exercise was conducted at Terminal 3.”



...so every month until we hear no COVID-19 effect in the country, we shall continue with the monthly disinfection," he assured.



Mr Djangmah urged travellers to seriously practice the other protocols of frequently washing hands under running water for at least 20 seconds, wearing nose masks and observing social and physical distancing to augment the disinfection exercise.



"Systems have been put in place. We are a company complementing the effort of the government," he indicated.







































