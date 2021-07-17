We'll beat Eleven Wonders to stay in Ghana Premier League - Coach Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of struggling Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, Maxwell Konadu is confident that his team will survive relegation from the league.



The royals currently lie 14th on the Ghana Premier League log with 39 points but will need maximum points in their last game against Techiman Eleven Wonders.



Legon Cities who decided to change their technical head with two games to end the season would have to beat Eleven Wonders to survive in the league.



Maxwell Konadu who lost his first Ghana Premier League game against Elmina Sharks last week will hope to beat the Techiman based side this weekend.



Speaking ahead of the game, the former Kotoko coach is confident his side will remain in the Ghana Premier League.



“We still have a last match to play against Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“So we will do everything in our power to also go and win at home and be safe.



“We will escape relegation; Legon Cities will escape relegation.”



