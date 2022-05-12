We'll arrest them - GFA declare war on match fixing agents

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashgold beats Inter Allies 7-0 in alleged fixed-match



GFA opens investigation into alleged fixed-match



Kurt Okraku vows to punish culprits in fixed-match



The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo has warned that people engaged in illegal betting and match manipulation would be arrested by the police.



He stated that although people have ignorantly claimed that there are no laws banning match manipulation and illegal betting, people will learn about it after culprits have been arrested.



According to him, the GFA have taken a different approach to tackle match-fixing in the domestic league and would reward whistleblowers with GH¢ 50,000 if they can provide evidence.



“You don’t fight match manipulation and match fixing with the same formula. We have several arraignments to the extent that the executive council has promised to add GH¢50,000 reward for informants,” Prosper Harrison Addo stated.



“We have other things that the integrity officer has put together and you will see the results. All those who have it in mind that there are no laws in Ghana on match manipulation and illegal betting hence they can’t be arrested by police they would surely see.



“If we get to know about culprits the police would get them arrested because it's not only about football,” he added.



The GFA are yet to release their verdict on the alleged match fixing in the game between Ashantigold versus Inter Allies which occurred last season.



