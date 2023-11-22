We lacked quality in front of goal – Ghana coach Chris Hughton after Comoros defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Ghana coach Chris Hughton believes his outfits inability to convert their chances led to their defeat against Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars missed a chance to go top of Group I as they were beaten in Moroni on Tuesday.



The pivotal moment in the match came in the 43rd minute when Myziane Maolida capitalized on a solo opportunity, receiving the ball from the midfield and scoring.



Speaking after the game, the former Premier League manager asserted his side did not show enough quality in front of goal, hence the defeat.



“We had very good possession of the ball in Comoros’ half and even in the final third. We lacked quality in the final third”



“When you score goals, you score goals by quality, you score goals by luck, you score goals because you have a lot of chances but we didn’t show enough quality in front of goal and one very good moment Comoros had, they were able to score” he said.



The Black Stars remain at three points after two rounds of games, while Comoros ascends to the top of the group with four points from two matches.