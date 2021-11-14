We know we will be playing a strong Ghana team - South Africa coach Hugo Broos

Sports News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: www.footballghana.com

South Africa head coach, Hugo Broos, has admitted that his side is in for a tough encounter when they play against Ghana on Sunday night.



The Bafana Bafana are already in Ghana and will later today play as a guest to the Black Stars in a final Group G encounter of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.



Broos, in a prematch presser, said he knows a defeat for his team will mean they are out.



“It was a bit confusing about the result tomorrow and who will be in the next round. I did my homework and I know (now) that tomorrow a win for Ghana will be enough for them to be in the next round,” the experienced tactician said.



According to him, although his team will no doubt face a strong team, his players are full of ambition and will give their best performance to secure the needed result.



“For us, we have to avoid defeat. We know we are playing a strong team, with players in Europe, and with the experience they have. We don’t have that, we are a new team, a young team, but a team full of ambition,” Broos added.



Today’s clash will kick off at 19:00GMT at the Cape Coast Stadium.