We knew the results against Arminia Bielefeld - Hertah Berlin ace Kevin Prince Boateng

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hertha Berlin forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has reiterated the players knew the results before their game against Arminia Bielefeld.



Hertha, who are fighting to avoid relegation were held to a 1-1 draw against Bielefeld over the weekend at the Bielefelder Alm.



"Should I tell the truth?" Asked Kevin-Prince Boateng after the final whistle on "Sky".



"Of course we knew." The Berliners "tried to hide it because you still have a second half ahead of you.



“We knew from the start how it was there.” After all, there is "always someone on the bench who talks," he added.



The draw leave Hertha at the 15th on the league log with 33 points and will play Mainz this weekend.



