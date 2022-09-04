We keep going - Andre Ayew after scoring to get Al Sadd back on track

Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

After Tuesday's impressive performance, which contributed to Al Sadd's return to winning ways, Andre Ayew posted a simple but inspiring message on social media.



The Ghana captain said, "We keep going," urging Al Sadd to stay focused and achieve even better results in their quest to successfully defend their Qatar Stars League title.



Al Sadd, who won the title last season thanks to the attacking midfielder's 15 goals, have not had the expected bright start to the new season.



With two defeats, one win, and a draw in four games, the critics jumped on them, but on Tuesday, they managed to silence the critics with a great performance to secure a 2-1 win over Al-Sailiya.



Ayew scored the game's first goal, his first of the season.



The victory has moved Al Sadd back into the top half of the table, though they are five points behind the top spot, which is their goal, and Ayew has urged the team to keep fighting.



"Alhamdulilah [Praise be to God] we keep going @alsaddsc," Ayew posted on Instagram.



Tuesday's goal brings Ayew closer to his personal best of 150 club career goals. The 32-year-old has 147 goals.