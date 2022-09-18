We have to play well and be incisive to beat Montpellier – Alexander Djiku

Sports News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku has set sight on helping his Racing Strasbourg outfit to defeat Montpellier to record a first win of the season.



The player believes that a good performance will be key to getting them a win.



Racing Strasbourg is yet to taste a win since the start of the 2022/23 French Ligue One.



The team currently is 17th on the league log after drawing five matches and losing two games.



This weekend, Racing Strasbourg will be up against Montpellier in a game that will not be easy.



Ahead of the game, key player Alexander Djiku is hoping that his team will finally get a win.



“Montpellier is a very good team. She concedes a lot of goals, but also scores a lot. We have to be very good and incisive defensively. If we perform at this level, we will have opportunities and we can win. We know his game, his individualities. Savanier, Khazri, whom I knew well in Bastia, or the little Wahi in front,” the Black Stars centre back told Midi Libre in an interview.



The match between Racing Strasbourg and Montpellier will be played today at 3pm.



