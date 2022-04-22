We have the final say on Black Stars coaches - GFA Exco member

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

GFA president travels to Europe to meet Ghana coaches



Otto Addo wants to manage both Black Stars and Dortmund



GFA yet to decide on the next Ghana coach



A member of the Ghana Football Association’s Executive Committee, Sammy Anim Addo has stated emphatically that the GFA has the final say on the appointment of the next Black Stars coach.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, the GFA ExCo member disclosed that no authority can superimpose a coach on the GFA to appoint for the Black Stars.



Anim Addo explained that the GFA will always listen to the thoughts and suggestions of some football people but the GFA has the final decision.



“Nobody will impose on us, the final decision will come from us. You can suggest, you can make input, you can also try to tell us to do this. But if we look at it and sporting wise it makes sense we will take it,” Anim Addo said on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show.



Following the dismissal of Serbian tactician, Milovan Rajevac, an interim Technical team of the Black Stars was brought in and tasked to qualify Ghana for the World Cup in Qatar.



The Technical team was made up of coach Otto Addo with assistance from Mas-ud Didi Dramani, George Boateng and Technical Advisor Chris Hughton.



Having successfully achieved the target, the tenure of the interim Black Stars Technical team has ended and the Ghana FA are in discussions with the coaches to appoint them permanently for the World Cup scheduled for November-December.



