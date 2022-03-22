We have the chance to write history - Chris Hughton ahead of Nigeria tie

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Technical adviser to the Black Stars, coach Chris Hughton says that Ghana has the chance to write history by qualifying to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.



Ghana will take on fierce rivals Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March, 2022 in the first leg clash of the double header tie.



The Black Stars had a disastrous African Cup of Nations tournament as they exited at the group stages after defeats to Comoros, Morocco and a draw with Gabon.



The former Newcastle United coach has been brought in as a technical adviser for the Black Stars and believes that Ghana can reach the mundial.



“I’ll like to urge Ghanaians to remain calm and positive about the team because we strongly believe we have the quality, desire and hunger to achieve the results that we want. It is our aim to qualify for the Qatar World Cup and we all have a duty to make that dream a reality.



“Ghana has done it before and we can guarantee you that everybody associated with the Black Stars wants this opportunity again to perform on a world stage. This moment presents an opportunity to write history and we – players, technical staff, Ghana Football Association and the government – are all committed to it. We value your support, we are Ghana and we are ready,” the former Brighton manager said.



Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2022 before taking on the three time African Champions in the return league on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.