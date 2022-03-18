We have the 11 that will start against Ghana - Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen has disclosed that he knows his starting line-up to face Ghana in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-offs later this month.



The Black Stars will host Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the second leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on March 29, 2022.



This upcoming encounter is one that will be keenly watched by football fans in Accra and Abuja because of the known rivalry between the two countries.



"We have the 11 that will start,” coach Eguavoen told Elegbete TV.



"We don’t need distractions, all we need is support to cross this hurdle."



He added, "Etebo I have worked with closely, Bonke I haven’t and I have had no chance to go to France to watch him play."



"I have watched Etebo closely, I’ve watched him closely when he played in the U23s and when he played for the former coach Gernot Rohr in the Super Eagles.



"Etebo coming in now does not say he would be in the starting line-up."



