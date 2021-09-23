We have quality to challenge Hearts of Oak for GPL trophy – New Asante Kotoko coach

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Newly appointed Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has reiterated that his club has the quality to challenge for trophies ahead of the upcoming 2020/2021 Ghana football season.



The Porcupines Warriors lost the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League trophy to rivals Accra Hearts of Oak as they finished second behind the Phobians.



Asante Kotoko’s season became worse as they lost in the knockout phase of the MTN FA Cup to Berekum Chelsea on penalties; making the Phobians to complete the double for the season.



Speaking after his appointment to replace Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has said that his team has the quality to end Asante Kotoko’s seven-year wait for a Ghana Premier League trophy.



“I think we have the quality to let us play and win trophies this season. I believe that talent will always win you games, teamwork will let you win championships. I believe that the quality we have now if I’m able to blend them into a good team that knows its structure, that knows how to move with and without the ball, tactical awareness, what they have to do with and without the ball, and giving them information about the opponent – how the play on offense and defense, I think once these things are done at training, with the quality we have in the team, we should be good to go,” the new Kotoko head coach said to Kotoko media.