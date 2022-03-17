We have players to beat Ghana at Baba Yara – Ex-NFF official brags

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria announce squad for Ghana game



Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen urged to be careful of Ghana’s antics



Super Eagles to arrive in Accra on March 23



A former Secretary-General of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro is confident the Super Eagles will beat the Black Stars of Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



Ahmed Toro explained that the Super Eagles have quality players who are capable of beating the Black Stars in their 2022 World Cup playoffs.



According to him, coach Augustine Eguavoen must do his best to beat the Black Stars in the first leg to make the return leg in Abuja very easy.



“Eguavoen must take charge of his team by taking responsibility for every decision that will get us the ticket to Qatar World Cup later this year. He has to try and beat Ghana in their home to make the second leg in Abuja mere formality.



“I think we have the players that are capable of beating the Black Stars of Ghana over the two-legged game but the coaches must remove sentiment in their selection and must be apt in their game plan. Eguavoen knows Nigerians will not forgive him if we fail to make it to Qatar, so he must use players ready to give their best for Nigeria,” he stated.



He noted that the players must shun complacency and play above themselves when they face Ghana. He also stated that failure to win in Ghana would complicate matters.



“Ghana will as usual give the qualifiers their best shot because it is Nigeria and Eguavoen knows it, so he and his technical crew must put in their best to get over the Black Stars. A draw in Ghana is not a guarantee that we will beat them in Abuja, that is why we must go all out for victory in the first leg” the former House of Representative member stressed.



The former NFF official disclosed that Nigerians will not refrain from condoning their coach if they are unable to qualify for the tournament.



“Eguavoen is the coach and he takes responsibility for the success and failures of the Super Eagles. He picked his team and we must respect his judgement,” Toro said.



