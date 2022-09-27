We have everything in place to do well at 2022 World Cup – Andre Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew is confident Ghana will do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In an interview, the Al-Sadd SC star attacker has said everything is in place for the Black Stars to enjoy success at the Qatar World Cup.



“Everything is in place for us to have a successful World Cup. We must have the best preparation possible but, most importantly, all of your players must be fit at that time,” Andre Ayew told Al Jazeera.



The Black Stars attacker continued, “We played Brazil, we’ll play Nicaragua and Switzerland before the World Cup. They are all big games that will be tough even though they are friendlies”,



“These matches are beneficial because we put ourselves to the test and come back as a team to maintain bonding and unity. Normally, we have two to three weeks before the World Cup, but this time we only have about nine days. It’s not ideal but we have to adapt.”



Andre Ayew is expected to feature for Ghana on Tuesday when the Black Stars take on Nicaragua in the final friendly match in the September international break.