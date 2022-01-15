We have done our part - Sports Minister charges Black Stars players

Sports News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports has disclosed that government has provided every need of the Black Stars to ensure that they deliver at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Mustapha Ussif reminded the players of the need to repay the commitment and trust of the government and Ghanaians with impressive performances.



He disclosed that President Akufo-Addo took interest in the continental assignment and ensured that every support due the team was given.



“On our part as government, you can attest to it that we have done our part because every single thing that we have to put in place I have ensured his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has made it available so there is nothing for you to be worried about as far as financial and logistical issues are concerned, all we need is for you to deliver”, he told the players.



Ghana’s participation in the ongoing tournament in Cameroon has been far from impressive with the team yet to win a tournament.



In two matches played against Morocco and Gabon, the Black Stars lost 1-0 and drew 1 all respectively.



Ghana is currently placed third in Group with a point and a negative goal difference. Morocco and Gabon are first and second respectively.



Ghana’s next match is against Comoros on Tuesday and expectations are rife that Milovan Rajevac and his charges will get a resounding victory against the group’s whipping boys.