'We have another opportunity to make ourselves proud in Africa' – Hearts of Oak PRO

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo believes that they have got another opportunity to redeem themselves in the Africa Inter-Club competitions.



The Ghana Premier League champions dropped to Africa's second-tier competition after a disastrous 6-1 defeat against Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League last Sunday.



The Phobians will be looking for redemption in the Confederation Cup by beating JS Souara to make it to the group stages of the competition.



The first leg will be played on November 28, 2021, in Accra and the second leg on December 5, 2021, in Algeria.



In an interview with Joy Sports, Opare Addo said they have another opportunity to make themselves proud in the Confederations Cup.



“We have another opportunity to make ourselves very proud and that is the Confederation Cup.”



“We lost in the champions league level but the confederations also presents another opportunity so we must let Hearts of Oak count, we must remain united and let the supporters continue to stand firm behind the team.”