We have a team good enough to qualify - Nigeria's Odion Ighalo on Ghana clash

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo believes his side has got enough squad and a technical team capable of securing a World Cup ticket at the expense of Ghana.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer Mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Ighalo, who plies his trade for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal was included in the 32-man provisional squad for the qualifiers released by coach Augustine Eguavoen on Friday.



The 32-year-old, who sees his absence at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as a disappointment is keen to help the three-time African champions secure a fourth consecutive appearance at the Mundial.



“It’s always a great opportunity to represent Nigeria and the ambition now is to help our country get the ticket against a very tough Ghana team,” Ighalo told BBC Sport Africa.



“It was a big disappointment not to play at Afcon but that is in the past because this is another chance for me.



“We have two big games against a very strong and equally ambitious side, but we must focus on ourselves. Playing at the last World Cup was a dream come true for many of us and we have two games to prove that we deserve to compete on that stage again.



“I am happy to be part of the squad again and I believe we have a squad and coaching crew good enough to achieve our goal.”