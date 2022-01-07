'We have a strong team to win AFCON 2021' - Christian Atsu

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Christian Atsu remains optimistic about the Black Stars chances of winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon this year.



The West African powerhouse have not won the competition since 1982 and after the 3-0 defeat to Algeria, fans have already given up on the team.



However, Atsu, who was a player of the tournament in 2015 when Ghana reached the final believes the blend of youth and experience puts the team in pole position to make history.



“We have a very strong team; people don’t realise it,” Atsu told 3 Sports. “We have young players but some people are complaining about their lack of experience. I am surprised people are still complaining about young players because for me, it doesn’t matter whether you are young or old it is all about what you can do on the pitch."



“As a young player, when you are given the opportunity, you must do your best else you won’t get a second chance unless you are lucky.”



Atsu continued, “We have a very good team, we have to support the team, and we have to expect a lot from them.



“I heard someone saying we shouldn’t expect a lot from these players but what are they going to do in the tournament? They have to go and win.”



The Black Stars open their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Morocco on Monday, January 10.