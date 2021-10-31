We have a strategic plan to get points against Hearts - Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Maxwell Konadu is not worried as his club, Legon Cities, prepares to face champions Accra Hearts of Oak in their first game of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



Later today, Legon Cities will face Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Coach Maxwell Konadu replaced Bashir Hayford at the end of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.



“We can’t match Hearts of Oak for now because they are in top form, they are already in competition (the CAF Confederation Cup) but we have a strategic plan to get points,” he said.



“Hearts of Oak are in good shape so we cannot say we are going to beat them but we will do our best on Sunday to annex all the maximum points or at least get a point.



“Hearts of Oak are currently demoralized (after losing heavily to WAC in the CAF Champions Leageu) so that is what we are going to use to test them and see how they will react to it,” he ended.