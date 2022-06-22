We had no coach for 8 GPL matches - Elmina Sharks attacker Yusif Chibsah

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Elmina Sharks and 2 other clubs demoted



Sharks under financial difficulty



3 new clubs to join GPL



Elmina Sharks attacker Yusif Chibsah has revealed that there was a season they had no coach to lead them for a match in the Ghana Premier League.



The player stated that the club endured a difficult spell which resulted in their relegation to the Division One League.



Revealing what resulted in Elmina Sharks demotion from the Ghana Premier League on Akoma 87.9 FM, Chibsah stated some players had to leave since there was no money.



“We played without a head coach for eight matches in the GPL. Nii Adjei was guiding us during training sessions,” Chibsah stated.



He added, “One of the reasons why we were relegated was at a point we were training on our own.”



“I remember at a point in the season, during training sessions we were only eight players. A lot of them had no money and had to leave camp,” the Elmina Sharks forward said.



Elmina Sharks were demoted to the Divison One League after placing 18th on the GPL log with only 5 wins in 34 matches.



