We had a lot of expectations for Chris Hughton – Randy Abbay

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Randy Abbey has said the association is unhappy with the performance of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.



According to him, the FA had high expectations for the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager before his appointment but so far things are not looking good.



Randy Abbey believes with the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup not far away, coach Chris Hughton and his deputy coaches must improve things as soon as possible.



“We are not too happy, we think there has to be a lot of improvement which needs to be made. We also don’t have all the time in the world, so we need to be fast about it.



“We think there’s a lot of work to be done, because we had a lot of expectation for Hughton and his team of Dramani and Boateng. Based on the fact they’ve been around the team for a long while, they could hit the ground running,” Randy Abbey said as quoted by Joy Sports.



Since taking over as Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has won one game and drawn the other two.



He must prepare for the key clash against Central African Republic later this year in September.



Ghana must avoid a defeat in the game to secure qualification to the 2023 AFCON.