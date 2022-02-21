We forced Hearts to raise their game - Kotoko coach after draw

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Nartey Ogum says their performance forced Accra Hearts of Oak to lift their game in their match day 7 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.



There was nothing to separate both teams as they drew blanks in a game that had a lot of chances going both ways.



According to the Kotoko coach, Hearts had never played like they did against his side all season as they brought the best in them.



Speaking after the goalless draw the former UCC lecturer said he is impressed with his charges as they played their normal game.



“Hearts of Oak stepped up their game because we're playing better this season. I stand to be corrected, Hearts of Oak as you know have not played better like this before.



"With all due respect, I respect Hearts of Oak and love this kind of performance," Narteh Ogum said after the game.



“I think we played a good game, we trying to go by our game model, keeping the ball and creating chances. In all, the team is becoming better and I am impressed and happy about the performance of the team”



