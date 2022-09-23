We fear no opponent – Kurt Okraku ahead of Brazil match

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has disclosed that the Black Stars are not afraid to face Brazil or any other opponent.



According to Kurt Okraku, the Black Stars who are the four-time champions of Africa are prepared to face the five-time world champions in the friendly match on Friday, September 23rd 2022.



"We are the Brazilians of Africa and we are playing against the Brazilians of America. We fear no foe, we will be up to the battle,” the GFA boss told TV3.



He explained that the international friendly matches lined up for the Black Stars are aimed at meeting a certain target to get the Black Stars well prepared for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



He also stated that the performance of the Black Stars is the most important compared to the results of the match.



“There is a reason we are engaged in these two games and it’s important we meet the expectation of the technical team as far as these two games are concerned.



“I’m not thinking too much about the results it would be nice if the boys put up a good team performance and cup it up with a victory. I have been speaking with the players, coaches throughout and I know what they expect and I know what they want to achieve from these two important games even before the last one against Switzerland.



“At the end of these two games we expect to be at a certain level of our preparations and that would set the tone for our campaign.



The Black Stars will take on the five-time world champions, Brazil on Friday, September 23 in Le Harve at 18:30 GMT [6:30pm].







Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











JNA/KPE