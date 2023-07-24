You are here: HomeSports2023 07 24Article 1810850

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

We expected an improved 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season - GHALCA chairman

GHALCA chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo GHALCA chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo

Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, says he expects an improved 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season than the previous campaign.

Medeama SC emerged as the champions of the 2022/23 football season.

With the upcoming season set to get underway in September later this year, Mr Fianoo says last season was better but he expects an improved league next season.

“It took the last games before we could determine who won the league, who placed second and even coming down with those who should be relegated," he told Citi Sports.

"So it was a good league… I think when we tighten the screws we’ll get better performance from our referees and the crowd will also fall in line. So very good league but I will want it to be better next season,” he said.

The 2023/2024 season will commence on the weekend of Friday, September 15, to Monday, September 18.

