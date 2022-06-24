We expected Black Stars call ups for some of our players – Asante Kotoko CEO

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed his outfit expected some of its players to earn call up into the national team.



Players plying their trade for the Porcupine Warriors have struggled to earn call up in recent times despite their exploits in the just-ended season.



None of their players made the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the Kirin Cup played weeks ago.



Speaking on Adom TV, Nana Yaw Amponsah revealed the side expected call-ups for some players but is of the view the technical had what they needed.



“We expected some of our players to be named in the Black Stars squad but the technical handlers felt they have what they need but we will keep pushing them to do their best all the time,” he said.



The two-time African Champions emerged as winners of the 2021/22 domestic top-flight campaign, their 25th league title in history.



The Porcupine Warriors will be representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.



Asante Kotoko will play the winner of the MTN FA Cup final in the Ghana FA’s champions of champions.