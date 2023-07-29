We expect some of our top players to stay - Bechem United PRO confirms

Sports News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Communications Bechem United Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene, has indicated that they do not expect their top players to leave the club.



Several players have been linked with a move away from the club with the likes of Clinton Duodu, Hafiz Konkoni, and Kofi Agbesimah expected to leave the club.



However, Atuahene says teams from Europe and North Africa and a “big team” in Ghana are interested in the aforementioned players but added there won’t be a mass exodus of players.



“As the philosophy of the club goes, some of the players will leave and continue their careers elsewhere but it’s not going to be a wholesale of players," he told Citi Sports.



"We are not going to let all our top stars leave the club and bring in other ones. Some will go we have to retain some of them," he added.



Bechem United finished third in the 2022-2023 BetPawa Ghana Premier League standings after registering 54 points but head coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey left the club to join newly promoted All Nations FC after the season ended.