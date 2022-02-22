We don’t run football properly here in Ghana - Kwabena Yeboah

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) President, Kwabena Yeboah believes lack of sponsorship in football in Ghana is due to the fact that we don’t run football properly.



Ghana, unlike Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia whose leagues are regarded strong on the African continent, Ghana’s league is ranked 20th in Africa, according to statistics on CAF Club Rankings.



"Let’s not be hypocritical, we don’t run football properly here in Ghana. Our football is hugely tagged with corruption so it’s even difficult for our clubs to get sponsors, but I know they will love to do things right but where’s the money.” Yeboah told GTV Sports+



"I think we had selfless leaders leading our football at then, but this time around the story is different," he added.



Meanwhile, the second round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season will kick start on the weekend of February 25-28 across the various league centres.



The on-going season which began on Friday, October 29 is expected to end on Sunday, June 19, 2022.



