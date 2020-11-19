Religion of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Felix Dela Klutse, contributor

We don’t need bloodshed during elections - Apostle Tekper advises Ghanaians

Achimota Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle David Tettey Tekper

The Achimota Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle David Tettey Tekper, has urged all Ghanaians to desist from any acts that could plunge Ghana into chaos during the 2020 elections.



Speaking at the launch of agent of peace campaingn within the Achimota Area recently, Apostle Tekper said an election is supposed to be a contest where people go to sell their ideas and citizens in their own freewill go and vote for the ideas they believe in.



In a relatively short space of time, Ghana has earned a reputation of a democratic role-model in Africa, organising seven credible elections and peaceful transitions of power. Yet, despite this glowing international reputation, elections in Ghana has generated a worrying degree of violence and uncertainty.



“We shouldn’t shed blood because of election. If you die in an election, you will not be there in the next one to vote. So there is no need for violence, “ Apostle Tekper advises Ghanaians.



The Achimota Area Head of The Church of Pentecost stressed on the need for politicians and social commentators to avoid casting negative innuendos and vilifications against their political opponents whenever they mount their campaign platforms.



He said The Church of Pentecost has generally considered political authority as an essential element of human society, adding that, the Church believes that if rightly handled, politics can play a positive role in God’s purpose for the country.



The agent of peace campaign, Apostle Tekper noted, forms part of The Church of Pentecost’s Vision 2023 Strategic Document and it is a clarion call for all christians to be Agents of Peace as admonished by the Bible for human beings to live at peace with everyone (Rom. 12:18).



The campaign, which was launched at the Area Area Level and then subsequently in all the 21 districts of in Area was attended by many stakeholders in the country including the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the media, clergy, muslim community, and representatives from the then ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.