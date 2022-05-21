We don’t make our home a nice place for opponents – Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp

Sports News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp has stressed that his Crystal Palace outfit is determined to make Selhurst Park a scary place for teams.



Since Patrick Vieira was made manager of the Eagles, the club has impressed so much and is usually a joy to watch when playing at home.



As the curtains draw down on what has been a good season for Crystal Palace, Ghana’s Jeffrey Schlupp has been full of praise for the manager.



According to him, the Frenchman has really shown signs of being a top manager with his early work in England.



“He [Vieira] has definitely got to understand everyone personally. He understood everyone’s strengths and weaknesses to work on. I think that’s the sign of a good manager.



“You’ve got to understand your players really quickly in such a short space of time. It’s his first year. He’ll only get more and more understanding of the players and unlock more from the boys,” Schlupp said as reported by his club’s website.



He said the goal is to be strong at home to ensure clubs that visit Selhurst Park find it difficult.



“It’s a mentality shift. I’m sure everyone goes into every game trying to win it, but I think teams are really starting to not like playing against us. Coming to Selhurst Park, especially with the backing that the crowd gives us, is unbelievable.



“We definitely don’t want to make it a nice place to come, so I think we’ve done that and scared some opposition coming to us,” the versatile Black Stars player said.