We don't intend to witch-hunt the Black Stars - Select Committee for Sports

A member of the Parliamentary Select Committee for Sports, Kobena Mensah Woyome, has disclosed that the committee does not intend to witch-hunt the Black Stars but rather find a solution to their problems.



Parliament decided to open a probe into Ghana's campaign at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon following a disastrous performance.



The Parliamentary Select Committee for sports invited several stakeholders in Ghana's football, including the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, with the latest being the captain of Ghana's senior national team, Andre Ayew.



Speaking in an interview on the committee's deliberations with stakeholders of the national team, the MP for South Tongu said their motive is to find solutions to building a strong, formidable team for the Black Stars.



"It was a very cordial meeting with the Black Stars captain Andre Ayew. It was actually a follow-up on the request made by the speaker of parliament after I presented a statement on the floor of parliament with regards to the outcome of the AFCON. We've met with every stakeholder, and today happens to be his turn, so he came," Kobena Woyome said.



"It is a report that needed to be done properly; it's all about how best we get, it's not about any witch-hunting, it's all about getting something which will feed into policy-making and help build a strong, formidable industry going forward," the MP stated.



Andre Ayew appeared before the Parliamentary Select Committee for Sports on Thursday, June 23, 2022, to answer questions on Ghana's abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.