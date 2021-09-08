We don't build a national team with a 2-year contract - Augustine Arhinful defends CK Akonnor

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Charles Akonnor has so far played 10 games as Black Stars coach
• He has been under fire following Ghana’s recent performances
• Augustine Arhinful believes two years cannot be used to build a team
Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful, has reacted to the calls for the sack of Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor.
Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has been on the chopping board after Ghana’s abysmal performance in the 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the FIFA World Cup qualifications on Monday, September 6, 2021.
Critics have cited coach Akonnor’s inability to beat any of the big teams in Africa since taking over from Kwasi Appiah as a justification for his dismissal.
But Augustine Arhinful has jumped to the defense of the coach as he insists that the former Black Stars captain will need more time and support to be able to turn things around for Ghana.
“You cannot build a national team with a two-year contract. Building a national team takes about 5 years and more,” the former Black Stars attacker said in an interview on Nhyira FM.
The Black Stars under Charles Akonnor has lost to Morocco, South Africa, Mali, Sudan and drew with Ivory Coast.