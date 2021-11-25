We discovered Afena-Gyan within 10 minutes - Ex-Chelsea scout reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena-Gyan scored twice in AS Roma 2-0 win over Genoa



Felix Afena-Gyan became the first player born in 2003 to score in Serie A



Sebastien Arnesen scouted Crotene midfielder Godfred Donsah



Former international scout for Chelsea, Sebastien Arnesen has revealed that he identified AS Roma teenage sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan, after just 10 minutes into a game.



Afena-Gyan has been in the news since last Sunday when he became the first player born in 2003 to score in Serie A. The 18-year-old came off the bench to net a double to hand Roma a late 2-0 win over Genoa.



Gyan's manager Oliver Arthur has already said he identified the talented footballer in a tournament, similar to how Arnesen spotted the teenager.



In an interview with Zionfelix, Arnesen mentioned Afena-Gyan as one of the Ghana players he has scouted during his many visits.



"Mainly, I focus on the elite players from Burkina Faso, from Ghana, from Ivory Coast or from everywhere. For Ghana, of course, Felix who scored two goals for AS Roma, of course, it is impressive for him. We found him together with one of the partners(in Ghana) just before the COVID. We went on a small tournament and after 10 minutes we were like 'who is this boy' and the rest is history. He plays for AS Roma first team now." he revealed



He also made mention of some Ghanaian exports he has had hand in.



"We (discovered) Godfred Donsah(FC Crotone) also from here and we have Mohammed Aminu, who went from Ghana to Manchester City. And now we have another who is coming from Ghana to Europe in January and he is going to represent Ghana big time." he added