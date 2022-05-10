We didn't start well - Gideon Mensah on heavy defeat to Angers

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Girondins Bordeaux defender Gideon Mensah has admitted that his French Ligue 1 side did not start well in their defeat to Angers.



The defender currently on loan from Red Bull Salzburg started Sunday's heavy defeat 4-1 defeat to Angers in the league.



Bordeaux are currently battling for survival in the French Ligue 1 but their survival hangs by a thread as their destiny is no longer in their hands.



If Saint Etienne beat Nice on Wednesday in the French elite division it will mean that automatically, Bordeaux will find themselves in the second tier.



It's half-time at the Stade Raymond-Kopa, and Les Girondins are trailing 2-0 at the break. Bordeaux defender Gideon Mensah answered questions from Prime Video before returning to the locker room. Gideon Mensah on Prime Video: “ The problem is the way we started, because if you concede a goal like that, the game turns there, so it's a bit difficult for us, but we will do it . ”



He continues: "At the time of the first goal, I think that we were not ready



Sekoura Mara replaced Gideon Mensah in the 58th minute whiles compatriot Enock Kwateng also came in for Marcelo.



The Ghanaian defender has played 22 matches for Bordeaux in the league 1 providing two assists.



