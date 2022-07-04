We didn’t pay a dime to use Bukom Arena – GBF president

Boxing News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Bernard Quartey has stated that the national armature boxing team, Black Bombers paid no money to use the Bukom Boxing Arena.



The Black Bombers have been training at the Bukom Boxing Arena for the past weeks to prepare them for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Contrary to a report that management of the Bukom Boxing Arena charged the national armature boxing team before using the facility, the GBF said it paid nothing.



In an exclusive interview with the GBF president Bernard Quartey, he told GhanaWeb, “The Emporium actually didn’t charge a dime.



“We wrote to them for them to give us a place to use for the Black Bombers so we went to them and discussed the issue with them. Nobody charged us a dime to use the facility.



“Training has been so good and we are in our final weeks. We started the training from the National Sports Hall and wrote to the Emporium to help us because that is where we trained for the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Bernard Quartey told GhanaWeb in an interview.



The Ghana Boxing Federation [GBF] named 9 boxers to represent Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



The 8 males and a female boxer will travel with the Ghana amateur boxing team for the tournament which commences from July 28 to August 8.



JNA/BB