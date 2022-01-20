We didn’t learn from our mistakes in 2014 - KP Boateng

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng says that Ghana did not learn any lessons from the happenings at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



A near mutiny was averted as players agitated for the appearance fees to be paid to them even before they played their last game against Portugal.



After the tournament, a presidential committee was established to look into the ignominy caused the nation by the players at the tournament.



He blamed the poor team spirit on the successes they achieved in 2010 when they reached the quarter finals of the World Cup which made many of them feel like prima donna's.



"In 2014 we had more talent than the 2010 team, but the team spirit was lacking and that’s why we couldn’t beat Portugal and Germany," he said while speaking to fans in a Twitter space.



"When we came in 2014, many of us felt like superstars, we had become so big since 2010 and maybe that affected our outlook and we didn’t try and create a good atmosphere."



The former Barcelona midfielder, "We didn’t learn from 2014, you see France [when they exited 2010 world cup in group stages] they took their experience and became a family," he said.