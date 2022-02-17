We didn't know how to manage the result well - Samuel Obeng

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Real Oviedo striker Samuel Obeng appeared in the press room at the start of a new week of work at El Requexon.



Following the draw against Huesca, which overturned a three-goal lead, the Blues took the lead on the scoreboard.



Obeng believes that "it is difficult to assimilate, you see yourself winning 3-0, but the games last ninety minutes and you play against an opponent who is there. The other team also plays and is forced to shoot forward. The marker confuses you, you get a little behind. We didn't know how to manage the result well, that hurt us”.



When asked if the outcome will have an impact on the team for the following matchdays, the Oviedo player stated:



“it doesn't have to affect us in the future, they are things of the game. Now is the time to raise your head and move on. It is true that we have failed, we had the opportunity to be close to the privileged positions, but we have added a point. We have to make the tie against Burgos a good one".



Regarding the Chilean goal that he scored yesterday against Huesca, Obeng points out that “the ball stayed inside the area and I pulled a resource that we strikers have. It is not the most special, but it is one of the most beautiful”.



Finally, asked if the team needs more goals from Samuel Obeng for the end of the season, the Ghanaian says that “I'm happy to find myself scoring again, I hadn't scored for a long time. The team needs goals from me and from anyone who contributes to add three by three, ”he sentenced.



