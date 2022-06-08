We did our best to qualify for Champions League - Thomas Partey

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Arsenal missed out on a Champions League spot despite mauling Everton on the final day of the Premier League.



The gunners did not qualify for the Champions League and will have to settle for a place in the Europa League after finishing in fifth place in the Premier League as their season came to a close.



According to Thomas Partey, they did all they could and fought till the end just that it is football and things did not go as planned.



“I have lots of hope in them, they did their best and everybody fought till the end and at the end, it’s football it does happen. We qualified for the World Cup without the Africa Cup and in the end, you’ll never know what will happen. So we have to be grateful, keep working and whatever we want to achieve, we will,” he said.



After struggling in his maiden season, the player showed glimpses of his quality in the 2021/22 campaign and says he will keep fighting to get better.



“To say personal achievements, I have to be able to go further. I don’t know what can happen in the season so I go match by match, day by day, and in the end, whatever will happen, I’m grateful, I’m happy and I’ll keep on pushing until everything is okay.”



The midfielder ended the season with an injury and did not play for his London based club in the last matches.



Thomas Teye Partey was left out of the Black Stars squad that played in the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.



The central midfielder has been out injured for some time now and missed a chunk of the last matches for his English Premier League side.



Partey was the hero for Ghana during the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs in March as he squad the decisive goal that took Ghana to the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Nigeria during the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.