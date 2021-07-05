We deserved a win against Hearts of Oak - Ebusua Dwarfs coach James Kuuku Dadzie

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ebusua Dwarfs head coach, James Kuuku Dadzie beleives his side deserves a win against Accra Hearts of Oak.



Dwarfs hosted the league leaders at the Cape Coast Stadium in the matchday 32 games.



Left-back, Dennis Korsah broke the deadlock for the home side 84th-minute with a superb free-kick.



However, in form striker, Kwadwo Obeng Junior left it late to equalize with a left-footed strike in added time.



Coach Dadzie, who was appointed before the week 29 fixture, believes his team showed resilience and deserved a win against the Phobians.



“The game was very exciting, very competitive, the two teams played their hearts out," he said.



“I think we should have won the game but that is football.



“Matching Hearts of Oak is a plus for us and that will motivate us to go to Techiman to something better.



"We have a game against King Faisal and we are aiming for all three points and that is objective for the team," he added.



Dwarfs have now gathered 38 points from 32 matches. They lie 14th on the league table with two matches to wrap up the season.



