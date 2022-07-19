We deserve to replace AshantiGold in the league - Eleven Wonders administrative manager

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Eleven Wonders have expressed displeasure on the decision by the Ghana Football Association Executive Council to allow three teams in the Division One battle for AshantiGold spot in the Ghana Premier League.



Following the decision by the Appeals Committee of the GFA to uphold the ruling by the Disciplinary committee on AshantiGold SC's demotion to Division Two for their involvement in match-fixing and manipulation, the three teams, Liberty Professionals, Tamale City, and Ebusua Dwarfs will compete to replace the miners in the league next season.



Eleven Wonders who have been relegated from the GPL last season, are unhappy about the decision from the GFA Executive Council.



According to the Administrative manager of the club, Ali Mohammed, Eleven Wonders must automatically replace AshantiGold SC in the league if they have been demoted.



“We deserve to replace AshantiGold SC in the league. Football is governed by rules and regulations. If you look at the Premier League regulations of 2019 which govern the game states that after the season, three teams from the Division One League get demoted and promoted to the league, that is Samatex FC, Kotoku Royals, and Nsoatreman FC.



So on which law does it states that the Division One teams placed second should come and play and get promoted. It’s not in the law”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy FM.



“In the Premier League, it also states that three teams will also be relegated at the season. The law states that three teams will be relegated so if Ashantigold has been demoted then it makes it three teams. We have precedence in this case.”



“So if AshantiGold SC has been demoted they will be on the bottom of the table, meaning Eleven Wonders will get to be on the 15th position. The GFA officials know better,” he added.