We couldn't take our chances - Mohammed Salisu on Southampton's defeat to Wolves

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu is disappointed in Southampton's narrow defeat to Wolves on matchday six of the 2022/2023 English Premier League.



The Saints after beating Chelsea 2-1 midweek were expecting to continue their winning run at the Molineux Stadium but they fell to Daniel Podence's 45th-minute strike.



Salisu who lasted the entire duration of the game bemoaned their inability to take their chances in the game which cost them valuable points.



“We are a little bit disappointed we didn’t end up with the points. I think the team did a great job, but in the end, we don’t have the points, so it’s a little bit disappointing,” Mohammed Salisu said as quoted on the website of Southampton.



“We had good chances in the game and we have to take our chances, because when you don’t take your chances the opponent will punish you, which they have now,” Mohammed Salisu said in his post-match interview.



The 1-0 defeat moves Southampton back to the 12th position with 7 points after matchday 6.



Southampton's next game will be at home against Brentford on Saturday, September 10, 2022.