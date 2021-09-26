We could've won the 2010 World Cup but for Luis Suarez - Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

New Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac say that the Black Stars of Ghana could have gone all the way to win the 2010 World Cup but for Uruguay's Luis Suarez.



Speaking at his unveiling on Friday the Serbian trainer says that the 2010 World Cup feat was the biggest of his coaching career and insists his team could have won the World Cup trophy.



“2010 World Cup was the biggest success of my career and if Suarez did not do what he did, we could have been world champions,” he said on Friday.



The match was heading for extra time with the game tied at 1-1 with goals from Sulley Muntari and Diego Forlan for each side.



There was a corner for Ghana late in the game and after a series of headers, Dominic Adiyiah's header was heading into the net only for the cynical Luis Suarez to palm it away like a goalie.



A penalty was awarded and the Uruguayan striker sent off, up stepped Asamoah Gyan who had earlier in the tourney scored a penalty against Australia but this time he could only smash the upright despite sending Fernando Muslera the wrong way.



Ghana ended up losing the match on penalties after missing the chance to get into the annals of history with that Asamoah Gyan penalty miss.



