We cannot assure Franck Etouga's stay - Asante Kotoko board member

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A board member of the Asante Kotoko, Yaw Adu, has said the board cannot assure the fans if Franck Etouga Mbella will stay at the club.



The 23 years old was a livewire for the Porcupine Warriors in the just-ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Mbella netted 21 times for the club in his debut season in the Ghana topflight.



After an impressive performance by the Cameroonian striker, several reports indicate that the player will be leaving the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing transfer window.



According to Yaw Adu, since the day-to-day operations are in the hands of the team’s management, they have the responsibility of recruiting players and allowing them to leave as well.



“The board of directors is not responsible for the club’s recruitment (arrival and departure),” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



“We only work upon the recommendations made by management concerning signings. So a decision on Mbella and others is the responsibility of management.



“We only sanction them if their decisions are spot on.



“We don’t interfere in the work of management and the technical team," he added.