We can win AFCON if we work together as a team - Joseph Paintsil

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian attacker Joseph Paintsil says the Black Stars has all the needed ingredients to secure qualification to next year's World Cup in Qatar in 2022.



Ghana will battle it out with South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe in the second round of the qualifiers for a ticket to the third and final phase of the series.



"For me, we have good players and a higher chance of qualifying for the World Cup if we do well," Paintsil told Citi TV.



“We have good players and I think we are going to have a good tournament.



The Genk winger who turned down Ghana's call up in June for the friendly matches against Morocco and Ivory Coast says that there should be togetherness if Ghana wants to end the 40-year wait for an AFCON title next year in Cameroon.



“It all depends on the players and the management, we need to come together and work as a team and go out there to deliver," he said.



Ghana, who are also targeting the Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon next year, will commence the qualification series with a home clash with Ethiopia in September, few days before travelling away to face South Africa.



For their last match of the first round, the Black Stars will host Zimbabwe.