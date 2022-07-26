We can't sack coaches just like that - Ankobiahene slams Kofi Amoa-Abban

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Ankobeahene of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Baffour Kwame Kusi II says that the club cannot sack coaches without any cogent reason almost every season.



This is in sharp contrast to another board member Kofi Amoa-Abban who over the weekend called for the sacking of the coach.



Last week, the head coach of the club dropped a bombshell that he wanted to resign from his role at the club due to misgivings with the CEO among others.



The Board of Directors released a statement over the weekend to dispel the speculations about the resignation but scheduled a meeting between the pair but the CEO failed to attend the meeting despite being informed.



But after the board's release, Kofi Amoa-Abban, who is a member of the board called for the coach to be fired as he backed the management.

“You can't call for the immediate sacking of the coach if you haven't listened to his reasons for resigning from his position at the club. Those statements are not good because we can't be sacking coaches without knowing the reasons” Baffour Kwame Kusi told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.



“Two coaches have already been sacked by the management and we can't support the departure of Prosper Narteh Ogum without knowing the reasons for his resignation. We must know the things happening at the club before sanctioning the exit of any coach” he added